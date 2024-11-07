'DWTS' Pro Chigvintsev: Arrest Led to $100K Income Loss

Nearly two months after his August arrest for domestic violence, former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Artem Chigvintsev has filed court documents accusing his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia, of causing him significant financial strain.

"After the mugshot and the arrest based on her false allegations, I was taken off the website faculty list resulting in loss of over $100k in income," Chigvintsev said in documents submitted to the Napa Superior Court and obtained by the Daily Mail.

Chigvintsev, who was ultimately not charged with domestic violence following his arrest, further noted that he was subsequently unable to seek out monetary gain from social media.

"I also lost the social media promotion revenue," he continued, "which she continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine."

Chigvintsev is asking Garcia to cover his out-of-pocket expenses and rent, as the court document states he was "kicked out" of his home.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro recounted his experience of the events that unfolded on Aug. 29, saying that Garcia has "anger issues."

"She is the one with the temper. I try to stay quiet and avoid it. She yells, and on 8/29/24 was yelling, pursuing me, and was the one who attacked me," he said. "I was not violent with her and did not violently grab or yell at her."

Chigvintsev has also pushed back against Garcia's recent motion to add their son to the restraining order against him. Despite the joint restraining orders in place until their court date on Dec. 6, the couple still shares custody of their 4-year-old.

"I cannot trust her anymore," he wrote in the documents. "Not only did she lie to the police so that her career remains intact, ruining mine, but she used the court proceeding to keep our son away from me for almost a month, not letting me see him until this Court issued its 50/50 orders on 10/15/2024, which I am very grateful for."

Garcia filed a domestic violence restraining order against Chigvintsev in September, seeking to "protect herself and her son," according to E! News.

"Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail,” Garcia’s reps said in a statement to TMZ at the time, "he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected."