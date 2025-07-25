Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to 'Childhood Hero' Hulk Hogan

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is remembering his "childhood hero" Hulk Hogan, whom he met at age 12 before they went face to face in the WrestleMania ring years later.

Hogan died on Thursday at the age of 71.

Audio dispatch reviewed by People revealed that medics were still doing CPR on Hogan 30 minutes after responding to the call for cardiac arrest.

In an Instagram post, Johnson recalled catching Hogan's "Hulkster" headband in the crowd at Madison Square Garden in 1984 when he was a young fan. That same night, Johnson gave the headband back to Hogan in the locker room.

"You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband, and if it weren't for me, you'd have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift," Johnson wrote.

"A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word with a handshake and a 'thanks kid.' And that meant the world to that little 12-year-old boy," he added.

Years later, in 2002, the pair squared up at WrestleMania X8 in a bout billed as "Icon vs. Icon."

"I've never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you," wrote Johnson.

"You may have 'passed the torch' to me that night, but you, my friend … you 'drew the house' meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan on your way of becoming the greatest of all time," he continued.

"From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever …," Johnson wrote.

"Thank you for the house, brother … Thank you, for the house. RIP Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan."