Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven He Used to Shoplift From to Right His Wrongs

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making right his wrongs.

The actor and former pro wrestler has been open about his family's financial struggles as a teenager, previously revealing that it led to him falling in with the wrong crowd and "getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid stuff that I shouldn't have been doing."

He would also regularly shoplift from a 7-Eleven in Hawaii — a store he returned to this week in a "redeeming grace" effort.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson shared that he wanted to make up for what he did. And that was exactly what he did when he purchased every Snickers candy bar in the store. In his Instagram post, Johnson explained that he specifically chose Snickers bars because that was his favorite item to shoplift from the store.

"We were evicted from Hawaii in '87, and after all these years ― I finally got back home to right this wrong," Johnson said in a video posted on Instagram. "I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades."

He confessed to regularly stealing king-size Snickers candy bars from the store around the time his family was evicted because he was "broke as hell."

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," Johnson explained.

"I've exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11 … I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had — the right way."

In the video, Johnson is seen handing over wads of cash to the cashier for the snickers bars, which he then leaves on the counter, as well as for the groceries belonging to the other customers.

"We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation," he said, "and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces."

Johnson is known for his good deeds and extravagant gifts.

Earlier this year he bought a new home for his mother, Ata Johnson, and last year he moved Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez to tears when he handed him the keys to his own personal truck after hearing stories of how Rodriguez was giving back to the community. He also generously surprised his friend, Bruno Lauer, with a brand-new Ford F-150 worth $30,000.