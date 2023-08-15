Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Says Cancer Drug Extended Life

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is opening up about undergoing treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the 62-year-old musician revealed that he had been taking Lutetium-177, which had extended his life by several years.

"It can't see healthy cells," Taylor told the outlet. "It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so, what it's effectively done is extend my life for five years."

Taylor explained that he learned about the drug from Chris Evans, a scientist and entrepreneur who started The Cancer Awareness Trust.

Evans told the BBC that Lutetium-177 injections were the best treatment option for Taylor considering his condition.

"When patients like Andy Taylor have unfortunately progressed to stage four prostate cancer with secondary metastases, particularly in the bone tissue, then treatment options are limited," Evans said. "He'd already received some of the best medicines available and was in serious decline."

In November, 2022, Taylor revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis through an open letter that was read by his bandmate and Duran Duran's lead singer, Simon Le Bon, during the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Speaking with BBC, Taylor said he was "massively disappointed" to miss the band's ceremony.

"A few days before, I couldn't really stand up and play," Taylor recalled, noting that until that point only a handful of people knew about his condition. "I missed the biggest night of my life."

Taylor noted that, before he could undergo the Lutetium-177 treatment, he had to get himself in "very, very good health."

Reflecting on Taylor's first round of treatment, Evans said he has "done marvelously."

"We are optimistic he will do well on future rounds, and this may result in quite a substantial life extension for Andy to continue being very creative and active making and performing live music," Evans said.

Looking ahead, Taylor added that he was determined not to let his illness define the remainder of his life.

"I don't want to be a patient stuck here," Taylor said. "I want to be a working patient, a little beacon of hope, because this stuff — cancer — just drags you and your family down in the darkness."