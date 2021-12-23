Parents of 'Dune' Star Alicia Witt Found Dead in Their Home

"Dune" star Alicia Witt's parents were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police conducting a wellness check.

The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, are not suspicious, but the circumstances are mysterious, Worcester police told the Telegram & Gazette.

In a statement, Alicia explained that she contacted a relative with concerns after failing to hear from her parents for several days.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," she wrote. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Alicia Witt's cousin called police to the home on Monday evening, police said. Once inside the house, the police found the couple's bodies. There were no obvious signs of a cause of death, police said, but there were reports that the couple had been experiencing furnace problems and were using a space heater.

However, firefighters investigating the scene ruled this out after finding no noxious gases present, Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche told the Telegram & Gazette.

"There were no signs of carbon monoxide," Roche noted.

A neighbor told the outlet that she believed the pair had both been ill for some time. She explained that they were rarely seen outside their home and that other surrounding residents had offered to assist with maintaining their home and garden — which they reportedly declined.

Police said the state medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine a cause of death.

Alicia made her acting debut in 1984's "Dune," according to CBS News. She was 7 at the time. The performance launched her career into film and earned her roles in "Orange Is the New Black," "Twin Peaks," and "The Walking Dead." She is also a classically trained pianist and recording artist.

In an interview earlier this year, Alicia revealed that her mother played a role in her big break, when she was noticed by a producer from "That’s Incredible!"

"The producer saw a photo of me reading in a magazine and got in touch and asked if I had anything I could do on the show," she said, according to Us Weekly. "My mom had, at that point, taught me how to do a scene from Romeo and Juliet. I was 5. Two years later, the casting director for 'Dune' was searching for someone to play the role of Alia and [saw that clip]. It was serendipity."