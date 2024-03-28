Duffy Posts on Instagram Years After Kidnapping Claim

Grammy-winning singer Duffy made a return to Instagram on Monday with a new video in her first post in four years since saying she was kidnapped and raped.

She shared an inspirational video from the philosphart account emphasizing the importance of pursuing happiness.

"A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy," she captioned the post.

In a separate post, Duffy, 39, shared a black-and-white photo of herself sitting in a doorway.

In February 2020, Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Duffy, in a since-deleted Instagram post, said she was being drugged, raped, kidnapped, and held hostage in a foreign country.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," she wrote at the time in reference to her hiatus from music, according to People. "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days."

Duffy went on to note how "the recovery took time."

"There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine," she said.

Months later, Duffy recounted in a personal essay the experience that she said occurred during her birthday celebration.

She recalled being drugged at a restaurant, then forcibly taken to a foreign country. Duffy wrote, "I could have been disposed of by him" and that "he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill" her.

Duffy said she feared for her life.

"I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days," she wrote.

After her debut album "Rockferry" in 2008, which earned her a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2009 and featured the international hit single "Mercy," Duffy took a hiatus from music after releasing her second album in 2010.

She briefly returned in 2015, recording three songs for the Tom Hardy film "Legend," in which she also had a supporting role.

In March 2020, she released the song "Something Beautiful." Her most recent Instagram post before Monday was in June 2020, where she shared "River in the Sky," according to People.