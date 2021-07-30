'Duck Dynasty' Star Rebecca Robertson Loflin Says She Is Pregnant With 'Rainbow Baby'

"Duck Dynasty" star Rebecca Robertson Loflin and husband John Reed Loflin are expecting a baby due on Christmas day.

The couple, who share two-year-old son Zane Israel, announced the news on Instagram.

"Here comes the sun," Rebecca wrote. "so excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December ( to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day)"

On his own account, John wrote, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited!"

The news comes months after Rebecca opened up about suffering a miscarriage in October during her first trimester. In an Instagram post in November, Rebecca explained that she was hesitant to share the news on social media, but changed her mind after people continuously asked her when she was going to have another baby.

"It makes my heart ache every single time," she wrote. "The truth is....I had a miscarriage."

Rebecca detailed how she and John had planned to surprise their family with the news during the December holidays, but before they could do so, she miscarried, on Oct. 29.

"I went to the dr, and they told me I had suffered an early miscarriage ( when it happens in the first trimester ) fortunately for me it happened so early that I never actually even saw an ultrasound," she wrote. "So I think that made this sad news easier to soak in for us. I know for many others even farther along this is even harder."

In her baby announcement on Instagram this week, Rebecca shared that it has been "a very humbling" few months, and a "rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks," adding that, through it all, they continued to "see God’s goodness through our little growing miracle!"

The couple's baby announcement follows the birth of Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff's first child, Honey James Huff. Sadie announced the news via Instagram in May.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," she captioned a photo of herself, Huff, and the latest edition to the "Duck Dynasty" family, all cuddling together in a hospital bed. "the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added.

