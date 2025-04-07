WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: duck dynasty | phil robertson | health | alzheimers

'Duck Dynasty' Star's Health 'Not Good,' Son Says

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 11:01 AM EDT

The son of "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson shared a health update as his father battles Alzheimer's disease and a blood disorder, saying the situation is "not good."

Jase Robertson made his remarks on a recent episode of the family's podcast "Unashamed With the Robertson Family."

"The number one question I get everywhere I go: 'How's your dad doing?'" he said, according to USA Today. "Now, I'm just giving the blunt truth: I say, 'Not good.'"

In December, Jase Robertson shared a similar update, saying that his father was" not doing well."

"According to the doctors, they're sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems," he said at the time, according to the New York Post

Jase Robertson said his father has been fighting the blood disease, which he did not name, for a "few years," but now it's "accelerated" and is "causing problems with his entire body." He added that Phil Robertson, 78, has "early stages of Alzheimer's, so if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

During the most recent episode of their family podcast, Jase Robertson said that the family is "doing the best we can."

The Robertson family's health update comes just as "Duck Dynasty" gears up for its highly anticipated return to A&E this summer.

In a January announcement, the cable network revealed the reboot of the popular series. According to the press release, the new episodes will focus on the Robertson family as "they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy," according to USA Today.

The reboot, titled "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," will spotlight Duck Commander heir Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Robertson, alongside their family of six children who call their Louisiana property home. Fans can also expect the return of the characters Uncle Si and Miss Kay. A&E approved two seasons of the reboot, with each season set to feature 20 episodes.

