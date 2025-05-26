'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dead at 79

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson has died at age 79 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The reality star's family confirmed the news on social media Sunday.

"My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!" Phil Robertson's son, Jase Robertson, posted on X. "He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

In a joint Instagram post, son Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Robertson also announced the news of Phil Robertson's death, writing, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life," the pair continued, adding, "We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We're having a private service for now, but we'll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."

Phil Robertson's Alzheimer's diagnosis was first shared on the Dec. 6 episode of the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, People reported. Jase Robertson revealed that his dad was in the early stages of the disease, although it had "accelerated" and was "causing problems with his entire body."

In an April episode of the family's podcast, Jase Robertson shared that his father was "not good."

"The number one question I get everywhere I go: 'How's your dad doing?'" he said, according to USA Today. "Now, I'm just giving the blunt truth: I say, 'Not good.'"

"Duck Dynasty" was broadcast on A&E and centered around the Robertson family. It highlighted the daily lives of Phil and Kay Robertson, their sons Jase, Willie, and Jep Robertson, along with their grandchildren and a few staff members, as they ran their family-owned company, Duck Commander.

The series concluded in 2017 after 11 seasons but led to several spinoffs. In January, A&E announced its return with a new version titled "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."