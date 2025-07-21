Dog the Bounty Hunter's Step-Grandson Accidentally Shot, Killed by Father

Duane "Dog" Chapman's family is reeling after his stepson, Gregory Zecca, fatally shot his 13-year-old son, Anthony Zecca, in an accidental shooting, according to reports.

The incident took place Saturday at an apartment in Naples, Fla., TMZ reported.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office, in a statement to People, revealed that deputies responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. local time. They characterized the situation as an "isolated incident" and confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.

In a statement to People, the sheriff's office said it is "conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements" of the incident.

"The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants."

Duane Chapman and his wife, Francie Chapman, who is Gregory Zecca's mother, released a statement to TMZ saying, "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

Gregory Zecca is Francie Chapman's son from a prior marriage. He works alongside Duane Chapman as part of his bounty hunting team. Duane and Francie Chapman married in 2021, following the deaths of their previous spouses. The couple helped each other get through their grief and eventually started dating.

In a 2020 interview with The Sun, Duane Chapman admitted he was initially reluctant to start a relationship because "hitting on widows" was "not cool," but they shared chemistry from the first day they met.

"God brought us together at a time when we were at the most broken place that we both of us have been through in our lives," Duane Chapman previously said. "God really changed our hearts and brought us together and he built this friendship between us and then this incredible love just started to build between the two of us and it's been amazing."