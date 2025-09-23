Report: Dua Lipa Drops Agent Over Campaign Against Pro-Palestine Group Kneecap

Pop star Dua Lipa has dismissed her European agent, David Levy, after he signed a letter calling for Irish rap group Kneecap to be barred from performing at the Glastonbury Festival, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reported that Levy was the first signatory on the letter, sent by several Jewish music industry figures to festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis. The signatories urged Kneecap's removal, citing concerns over the group's pro-Palestinian stance.

A source told the outlet that Lipa instructed her team to end her professional relationship with Levy.

"She is very openly pro-Palestine and that doesn't align with David," the source said. "She views him as being a supporter of Israel's war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed."

Lipa has repeatedly voiced support for Palestinians during the conflict in Gaza. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2024, she called for a "humanitarian cease-fire," while acknowledging Israeli casualties from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost," she said.

The singer later posted on Instagram, condemning strikes on Gaza displacement camps, writing: "Burning children alive can never be justified," she wrote at the time, according to Billboard. "The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza."

Despite the protest letter, Kneecap performed at Glastonbury. Their set was not broadcast by the BBC and was briefly subject to a police inquiry that was subsequently dropped.

The trio has continued to draw controversy. Their pro-Palestinian messages at Coachella 2025 prompted investigations in the U.K. into past footage allegedly showing support for Hamas and Hezbollah. Kneecap denied backing either group, stating they "do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah." However, member Mo Chara was later charged with a terror offense for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag, the BBC reported. His case is due in court later this month.

The group has also been barred from entering Canada, forcing the cancellation of an October tour.

Vince Gasparro, Eglinton-Lawrence MP and parliamentary secretary for combating crime, said the Irish rap group "amplified political violence and publicly displayed support for organizations designated as terrorist groups in Canada, such as Hezbollah and Hamas," Consequence of Sound reported.