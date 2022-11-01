Renowned Rock Drummer DH Peligro Dead at 63

Renowned drummer DH. Peligro, who famously played for rock bands including the Dead Kennedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63.

The news was confirmed Saturday by the Dead Kennedys who revealed in an Instagram post that Peligro, whose legal name was Darren Henley, died from head trauma resulting from a fall at his home in Los Angeles.

Peligro established himself in the bustling San Francisco and Los Angeles music scene in the late 1970s, and by 1981 he had earned himself a spot behind the drumkit for the Dead Kennedys, the Guardian reported. He remained with the band until they broke up in 1986, and joined again when they reformed in 2001.

He also briefly spent time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988 and formed his own band, Peligro, for whom he sang and played guitar on three albums — one of which won rock album of the year at the 2004 American Independent Music Awards. Further, Peligro earned a Grammy nomination for a cover he did of Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze.

"D.H.'s diversity as a musician enables him to play anything from full-on punk rock to funked up, groove-oriented raucous jams," the Dead Kennedys wrote on their website.

Shortly after news of his death emerged, fans and fellow musicians took to social media to mourn his death. Leading the tributes was Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

"My brother I miss you so much. I'm devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second," wrote Flea, recalling the first time he saw the drummer performing with the Dead Kennedys in 1981. "You blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend ... We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other's backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker."

Alice in Chains guitarist William DuVall shared a fond memory on Twitter of Peligro performing at a Dead Kennedys show in 1983.

"I'll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May '83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap," he recalled. "F**ing legend. Rest In Peace."