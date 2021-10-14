×
Man Accused of Shooting Down Law Enforcement Drone That Was 'Harassing' Him

lights on police car
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 14 October 2021 12:34 PM

A Florida man who is accused of shooting down a federal drone that was being used to search for a burglar has been indicted on charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft.

Wendell Doyle Goney was formally charged after admitting to authorities that he had used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot down the Lake County Sheriff’s Office drone, which he said was "harassing" him, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. 

The incident took place on July 11. Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a burglary at a 10-acre business property. A law enforcement drone was deployed to assist with the outdoor search but it was soon shot down from the sky by Goney, who resides at a neighboring property, according to the release. 

Upon further questioning, Goney admitted to the deputies that he could not lawfully possess a firearm. He reportedly has 29 prior felony convictions in Florida and, as a convicted felon,  is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law.

Goney is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted. Federal authorities also plan to seize his rifle and ammunition, they said.

As of Thursday, Goney was being held on $16,500 bond, jail records cited by the New York Daily News show. The documents also reveal that some of his most recent arrests involve charges of burglary, burglary with battery, and trespassing.

TheWire
