Drew Carey Can 'Move On' After Fiancée's Killer Sentenced

"The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey is opening up about the murder of his former fiancée, Amie Harwick, saying that he can "finally move on" after the conviction of Gareth Pursehouse.

"I can barely remember the guy's name — that's how much I've put him out of my life — but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we've all let out a breath and are able to finally move on," Carey told People. "The whole process is over now, and there's nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about ... Just speaking just for myself, it's been quite a load off."

Carey and Harwick got engaged in 2018. Two years later, on Feb. 15, 2020, Harwick, 38, died from blunt force trauma.

According to reports, she was found unconscious after officers responded to a report of a "woman screaming" in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Harwick's roommate met police in the street and told them she was being assaulted. Harwick was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the statement said.

Pursehouse, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, was charged with burglary and murder. Police said Pursehouse waited outside Harwick's Hollywood Hills home and attacked her. Harwick had previously obtained two restraining orders against him, according to police.

Pursehouse was convicted of her murder in September.

Carey and Harwick never made it down the aisle but Carey still keeps her close to his heart, with photos remaining around his house.

"She's with me always," he said. "A lot of times I'll feel like I'll be thinking things through, and it's almost like I can hear her voice saying, 'Well, really, it's because of this and that.' It's really nice, honestly."

