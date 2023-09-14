Alleged Drew Barrymore Stalker Busted Seeking Emma Watson

A man previously arrested for stalking Drew Barrymore has been apprehended for reportedly storming into a dressing room looking for Emma Watson.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Chad Michael Busto allegedly entered a New York Fashion Week event without authorization and disrupted a Brooklyn Navy Yard dressing room, shouting at models and makeup artists.

The report claims Busto repeatedly said, "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson."

Event staff alerted the police, who arrested Busto at the scene. It's unclear if Watson was in the dressing room at the time but Busto is now charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing.

Last month, Busto caused a stir when he delivered an unsettling message to Barrymore from the crowd at a 92nd Street Y event in New York.

In response to hearing her name, Barrymore gave a quick "hi" while looking out to the crowd. Busto responded, "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m in New York."

Video footage posted on TikTok showed Renee Rapp, who was seated beside Barrymore, stand up and put her arm around Barrymore before guiding her off the stage.

Meanwhile, security from the venue escorted Busto, who by that time was in the front row of the auditorium, out of the theater.

Days later, he was detained by Southampton police, who had received a call regarding a suspicious person in the Village of Sagaponack, in the Town of Southampton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, Busto rode his bicycle into the driveways of private properties and informed local residents that he was searching for Barrymore's house. Law enforcement briefly apprehended him for questioning before releasing him.

However, the department's detective division conducting a follow-up investigation was alerted to Busto’s alleged conduct. This, combined with previously reported incidents "led to facts that substantiated a charge for stalking," the department said.

Busto was located by East Hampton Town police, who took him into custody before turning him over to Southampton police. He was booked in relation to a misdemeanor charge of stalking in the fourth degree and held overnight.