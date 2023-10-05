'The Drew Barrymore Show' Writers Reject Offer to Return

Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show is set to return for its fourth season, but it won't include its three WGA writers, according to multiple reports.

The show extended contract offers to Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, the only WGA-member writers from the previous season, but they declined, Entertainment Weekly noted. The show is now interviewing new writers to ensure compliance with the guild's standards as it resumes.

The show is set to return on Oct. 16.

On Sept. 11, as the show resumed production, they informed The Hollywood Reporter that they discovered the show's return through audience ticket giveaways shared on social media.

"It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White told the outlet.

"I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them," Kinon added. "For me and the WGA writers on the show, it's important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside."

Barrymore's initial choice to resume without her writing team, although controversial, did not breach SAG-AFTRA regulations.

"The Drew Barrymore Show is produced under the Network Television Code, which is a separate contract and is not struck," according to THR. "It is permissible work and Drew's role as host does not violate the current strike rules."

However, Barrymore still defended her choice to revive her show last month.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

Shortly after, Barrymore updated fans saying that she had decided to pause the show's premiere until the strike was over.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt, and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," she said.