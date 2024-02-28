Drew Barrymore: Daughter Uses 'Playboy' Against Me

Actor Drew Barrymore said her daughter uses her past decision to pose for Playboy against her to win arguments.

Barrymore, 49, famously graced the cover of the magazine in 1995. While nearly three decades have passed, the past still haunts her, as she revealed on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top," Barrymore told her guest, singer Christina Aguilera, according to Page Six. "I'll say, 'No,' and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy.'"

Barrymore did not reveal which of her two daughters she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman — Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9 — made the remarks.

"I love that she said that, though," Aguilera said, noting that she anticipated facing a similar issue with her daughter eventually, having worn chaps frequently in the early 2000s. "Because my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too, and I'm just like, 'Can we just pull it down?' I see myself doing that."

Aguilera has a 9-year-old daughter named Summer with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, and a 16-year-old son named Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bartman.

Looking back at their pasts, both moms said they have no regrets.

"We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us, I think, at the time," Aguilera said.

"I loved every minute of it," Barrymore said.

"It's empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly," Aguilera continued. "However that is for yourself to be able to embrace that."

Barrymore last year discussed her decision to pose for Playboy during an episode of her talk show.

"I felt like when I was doing 'Playboy' I was taking my power back," she told Pamela Anderson at the time. "When I was doing 'Playboy' and loving it and having so much fun and [I] don't regret a thing and love it. I didn't know I'd have kids later."