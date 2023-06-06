×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drew barrymore | mother | relationship | actor

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Strained Relationship With Mother

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 12:48 PM EDT

Actor and TV host Drew Barrymore has been vocal about her tumultuous childhood and has now admitted, in an interview with Vulture, she did not enjoy the same "luxury" as some of her friends who have already lost their parents.

"All their moms are gone, and my mom's not, and I'm like, 'Well, I don't have that luxury,' but I cannot wait," Drew said.

"I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f***ing grow in spite of her being on this planet."

Later in the interview, however, Barrymore expressed remorse for her previous comments. 

"I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good," she said. "I do care. I'll never not care. I don't know if I've ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."

By the age of 12, Barrymore had been to rehab for drugs and alcohol. A year later her mother put her in a psychiatric ward in California.

"I think she created a monster, and she didn't know what to do with the monster," she said in 2021 during an appearance on  SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," according to People. "This was her last gasp, and I really was out of control, and I forgive her for making this choice. She probably felt she had nowhere to turn."

By the time Barrymore was 14, she was emancipated from her parents. In an extract from her memoir, "Wildflower," which previously appeared in The Guardian, Barrymore explained her reasons for parting ways with her mother Jaid.

"It's no secret that I had to part ways from my mother because we had driven our relationship into the ground," she wrote. "She had lost credibility as a mother by taking me to Studio 54 [so wrong, but so fun] instead of school. And I was out of control due to working since I was 11 months old and what that had done to my childhood, which made me grow up too fast."

Barrymore was able to forgive her father, John David Barrymore, before he died in 2004, but never fully reconciled with her mom. She did tell Vulture however, that she does not "blame" Jaid for the challenges she faced growing up.

"I choose very consciously not to see my life as things that have been done to me," she said. "I want to see it as the things I did and chose to do. I'm not attracted to people who lay blame on others. I don't find it sexy."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Drew Barrymore is speaking candidly about her strained relationship with her mother.
drew barrymore, mother, relationship, actor
452
2023-48-06
Tuesday, 06 June 2023 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved