Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Joking About Depp-Heard Trial

Drew Barrymore apologized for "making light" of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

Last week the actress sparked outrage after joking about the ordeal during an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She took to Instagram on Sunday to acknowledge the backlash and said she hoped to use it to grow as a person.

"It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize," the daytime talk show host said in a video.

"I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person," she continued, adding that she welcomed the criticism she has received on social media as it provided "a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

"I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it … and I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me," Barrymore added. "Thank you."

Barrymore commented on the Depp v. Heard trial while speaking with actor Anthony Anderson during Friday's episode of her show.

"It’s, like, one layer of crazy — it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity," Barrymore said of the details of Depp and Heard's marriage and relationship that have emerged during the trial, according to Fox News.

"It’s truly amazing just to sit back and read the transcripts of what they’ve done to each other," Anderson added.

"How about the burnt body? And why the Honda civic?," Barrymore continued, referencing a 2016 text message that Depp sent to Isaac Baruch in which he told his friend he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse was decomposing in the [expletive] trunk of a Honda Civic."

"I know these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information," Barrymore said of the trial.

In recent events, Heard fired her PR team and enlisted the services of another before her highly anticipated testimony this week out of frustration over the coverage of the defamation case, according to the New York Post.



For three weeks Depp has been under the spotlight as he made several allegations in court that his ex-wife picked fights with him and had previously slapped, shoved, or thrown objects at him. Heard's team is expected to take the legal stage Tuesday, after Depp's team wraps up.