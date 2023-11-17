×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drake | song | de bruyne

De Bruyne Denies He Co-Wrote New Drake Song 'Wick Man'

De Bruyne Denies He Co-Wrote New Drake Song 'Wick Man'
Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Michael Regan/Getty)

Friday, 17 November 2023 01:35 PM EST

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne may be one of the best assist providers in the Premier League but the Belgian was forced to concede he played no part in assisting off the pitch by co-writing Canadian rapper Drake's new song "Wick Man."

Drake's new song was released on Friday and the credits list a 'K. De Bruyne' as one of its writers, prompting football fans to think the Belgium international was charting an alternate career as he sits on the sidelines due to injury.

The viral image quickly got De Bruyne's attention and although the 32-year-old played along at first, he quickly denied having assisted the rapper.

"Drake needed an assist," De Bruyne wrote in a cheeky post on social media.

"All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!"

De Bruyne is currently recovering after surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the Premier League season in August.

City have missed his presence in midfield, with striker Erling Haaland also chiming in on Instagram to say Drake is "not alone" in needing an assist. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne may be one of the best assist providers in the Premier League but the Belgian was forced to concede he played no part in assisting off the pitch by co-writing Canadian rapper Drake's new song "Wick Man."
drake, song, de bruyne
181
2023-35-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved