Drake Cancels Shows After Contracting COVID for Second Time

Drake had to cancel a show after contracting COVID-19 for the second time.

The rapper announced the news via Instagram hours before he was set to perform at the Young Money Reunion show on Monday night.

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked," Drake wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram Stories.

"Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)," he added.

Drake revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 last year while commenting on a fan's Instagram post that featured a photo of him with a faded heart shaved into his hairline.

"That heart is stressed," the fan captioned the photo at the time.

Drake was quick to explain why his hair had not grown back and filled out the heart.

"I had [COVID] that s--t grew in weird I had to start again," he wrote in reply to the fan’s post. "it’s coming back don’t diss."

More recently, Drake dominated headlines amid reports that he had been detained in Sweden last month. His team initially denied the rumors, but days later Drake shared a series of photos on Instagram from his recent trip to Europe, and among the images was one that appeared to confirm he had, indeed, been detained by Swedish officials.

The photo in question is of a letter allegedly sent to Drake from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Sweden's National Police Board notifying him that he was suspected of a crime and "subsequently detained."

"Nobody quite knows why Drake's reps denied the story, only for him to come out days later and speak to the truth," a source later told The Sun. "But he appears very relaxed about the whole thing, which suggests jail time won't be on the horizon."