Drake Bell's Wife Files for Divorce

Janet Von Schmeling, actor Drake Bell's wife, filed for divorce days after Bell was reported missing and endangered, then later found safe amid alleged custody concerns over their young child.

According to the dissolution of marriage petition filed in Los Angeles County's Superior Court on Thursday and obtained by People, Von Schmeling cited "irreconcilable differences."

She is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple's 2-year-old son, Wyatt, as well as spousal support, according to the outlet.

Last week the Daytona Beach Police Department reported that the former Nickelodeon star, whose real name is Jared Bell,was "missing and endangered." Shortly after, police said he had been found.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe," a statement issued by the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida read.

A police report cited by TMZ revealed that the ordeal began after Bell's brother, Robert, contacted the Orlando Police Department saying the "Drake & Josh" star was "distraught and made suicidal statements" in texts to their mother after visiting Von Schmeling to discuss their custody agreement for their son.

A day later, Bell joked about the incident in a since-deleted post on Twitter, writing: "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

Bell and Von Schmeling confirmed in a tweet that they were married and had a son in a 2021.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," Bell wrote in Spanish. The post was translated by People.

Bell and Von Schmeling separated late last year. In January, a source said they were "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."