Drake Posts About Being Detained in Sweden Days After Team Denied Arrest

Drake has addressed rumors that he was arrested during a trip to Sweden.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper shared a series of photos from his recent trip to Europe, but among the images was one that appeared to confirm he had indeed been detained by Swedish officials. The photo in question is of a letter allegedly sent to Drake from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Sweden's National Police Board notifying him that he was suspected of a crime and "subsequently detained."

The letter contained the detainees' rights under Swedish law. It states that the detainee can "receive the aid of an attorney who under certain conditions can be paid for by the state" and can "receive the assistance of an ­interpreter during interrogation."

The letter further contains a breakdown of what is expected to happen next and notes that an "interrogation will be held" with detainees "as soon as possible."

The post comes days after Drake's team denied speculation that the Grammy winner was arrested at a Stockholm nightclub last week. The rumors first emerged hours after Drake touched down at Sweden's Arlanda Airport last Wednesday in his personal Boeing 767.

There have been several reports claiming that Drake visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and spent time at Ciccio's restaurant. It was not long before #freedrake began trending on social media, with fans claiming he had been arrested on drug charges at a nightclub. His representatives however said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Drake was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

An insider with knowledge of the situation told The Sun that Drake was being "treated more leniently" by Swedish officials.

"Nobody quite knows why Drake's reps denied the story, only for him to come out days later and speak to the truth," the source said.

"But he appears very relaxed about the whole thing, which suggests jail time won't be on the horizon."