×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drake | arrested | sweden

Drake Posts About Being Detained in Sweden Days After Team Denied Arrest

Drake
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's "Till Death Do Us Part" rap battle on Oct. 30, in Long Beach, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 10:47 AM EDT

Drake has addressed rumors that he was arrested during a trip to Sweden.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper shared a series of photos from his recent trip to Europe, but among the images was one that appeared to confirm he had indeed been detained by Swedish officials. The photo in question is of a letter allegedly sent to Drake from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Sweden's National Police Board notifying him that he was suspected of a crime and "subsequently detained."

The letter contained the detainees' rights under Swedish law. It states that the detainee can "receive the aid of an attorney who under certain conditions can be paid for by the state" and can "receive the assistance of an ­interpreter during interrogation."

The letter further contains a breakdown of what is expected to happen next and notes that an "interrogation will be held" with detainees "as soon as possible."

The post comes days after Drake's team denied speculation that the Grammy winner was arrested at a Stockholm nightclub last week. The rumors first emerged hours after Drake touched down at Sweden's Arlanda Airport last Wednesday in his personal Boeing 767.

There have been several reports claiming that Drake visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and spent time at Ciccio's restaurant. It was not long before #freedrake began trending on social media, with fans claiming he had been arrested on drug charges at a nightclub. His representatives however said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Drake was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

An insider with knowledge of the situation told The Sun that Drake was being "treated more leniently" by Swedish officials.

"Nobody quite knows why Drake's reps denied the story, only for him to come out days later and speak to the truth," the source said.

"But he appears very relaxed about the whole thing, which suggests jail time won't be on the horizon."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Drake has addressed rumors that he was arrested during a trip to Sweden. Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a series of photos from his recent trip to Europe, but among them was one that appeared to confirm he had indeed been detained in Sweden.
drake, arrested, sweden
326
2022-47-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved