'Dr. Oz Show' to Be Replaced by Daughter Daphne Oz's Cooking Show

"The Dr. Oz Show" host Mehmet Oz's daughter, Daphne Oz, will be filling the hour-long slot left available with her cooking show, "The Good Dish," as her father turns his attention to running for Pennsylvania's senate seat.

It has emerged that "The Dr. Oz Show" will be coming to an end after 13 seasons, with its final episode set to air on Jan. 14. Three days later "The Good Dish," which is hosted by Daphne, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa, will premiere across all major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on 'The Dr. Oz Show' for years," Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement to Variety. "We have long believed 'The Good Dish' would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

According to the outlet, "The Good Dish" is helmed by executive producers Amy Chiaro, Stacy Rader, and ZoCo Productions. The show is produced by ZoCo Productions and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

"There is no better time for a show like 'The Good Dish,'" said Chiaro and Rader in a combined statement to People. "Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It's the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes."

Dr. Oz recently announced that he would run for retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey’s seat in November, a move that prompted stations in New York and Philadelphia associated with Fox to pull the program. Dr. Oz revealed his senate ambitions in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner.

"I’m running for the Senate to empower you to control your destiny, to reinvigorate our great nation, and to reignite the divine spark that we should always be seeing in each other," he wrote.