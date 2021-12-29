×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | dr dre | nicole young | divorce | settlement | 100 million

Dr. Dre to Pay Nicole Young Millions in Divorce Settlement

dr dre and nicole young stand on red carpet
Dr. Dre (L) and Nicole Young attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on Oct. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:39 AM

Dr. Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million after the couple finalized a divorce settlement Tuesday.

The 56-year-old rapper will be coughing up just over 10% of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets as part of the finalized terms of their split, sources revealed to Rolling Stone. 

Young walks away from their 24-year marriage with a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, and Spyder motorcycle as well as all of her jewelry. She will, however, be required to move out of their Malibu beach house by the end of the month. 

According to TMZ, Dre, whose estimated net worth is $820 million, has agreed to pay the $100 million in two installments — $50 million now and $50 million in a year from now.  Dre will keep seven of the properties they own and also gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, and interests in various partnerships and trusts as well as all of their Apple stocks, the outlet noted.

Young was reportedly seeking half of Dre's assets, the Daily Mail reported, but her attempts were impeded by a 1996 prenuptial agreement that the former couple had signed. Young filed for divorce in June 2020 and later claimed Dre forced her to sign the prenup, TMZ previously reported.

"I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner," she stated in documents filed in court in August 2020. "Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage."

Young further claimed Dre expressed shame in pressuring her to sign the prenup and tore the documents up.

"Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me," she said in the documents. "Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void."

Dre denied the allegations. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Dr. Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million after the couple finalized a divorce settlement Tuesday. The 56-year-old rapper will be coughing up just over 10% of his fortune and roughly half...
dr dre, nicole young, divorce, settlement, 100 million
361
2021-39-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved