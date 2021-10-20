Dr. Dre Served Divorce Papers at Grandmother's Funeral

Dr. Dre was served divorce papers at his grandmother's funeral, according to a report.

Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, have been locked in a bitter divorce battle as Young fights for a share of Dre's estimated $1 billion empire and this is the latest round in their legal feud.

There are varying accounts as to how the music mogul was handed the papers on Monday. Some sources told TMZ that the server delivered the documents while Dre was at the burial site at Los Angeles cemetery while others claim it took place in the parking lot. Sources do all agree that Dre refused to take the documents and that the server dropped them on the ground.

Contained in the documents are details on payment of Young's attorney's fees. According to TMZ, Dre paid $325,433 however, the judge signed an order that he owed a total of $1,550,000. Dre has disputed this figure, which he claims is an error, while Young has said the order clearly states he owes an additional $1,224,567.

Young filed for divorce last year after 24 years of marriage. In her legal documents, which were cited by the Daily Mail, Young accused Dre of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse, stating that he punched her in the face, held a gun to her head, and slammed her against the wall then lifted her off the ground by her neck.

The filing was in response to Dre's declaration that her allegations of abuse are untrue. Young slammed Dre for stating "blatant lies."

"I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship," she said in the documents. "Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000, and November 20, 2001," she claimed. "Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000."

Young further recalled a 2016 incident in which Dre allegedly kicked down the door of a bedroom in which she was "hiding from his rage."

"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she continued.

In his declaration, Dre claimed that police were never called to their house for a domestic disturbance during their marriage but Young pointed to an incident in 1995 that took place before they were married during which police were contacted "after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck."

Young added that she had considered calling the police on several occasions during her marriage to Dre but said: "As I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."