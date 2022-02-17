Sofía Jirau Makes History as First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome

Sofia Jirau is breaking barriers and making history as she becomes the first Victoria's Secret model with Downs’ Syndrome.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old model from Puerto Rico wrote of how it was something she had dreamed about.

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!" Jirau wrote in Spanish, according to the Washington Examiner's translation.

Jirau joins 17 other women in Victoria's Secret launch of its Love Cloud Collection,

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand’s evolution," Victoria's Secret Creative Director Raul Martinez said in a statement. "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating."

Jirau launched her modeling career in February 2020, when she made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week. She gained widespread attention which she used to elevate the status of her online store, "Alavett," which was launched in 2019 and sells clothing, accessories, and home products.

"For me, the most important thing about fulfilling my dreams is to show people around the world that there are no limits and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams," Jirau said on her website. "This is why I always say "Inside and out there are no limits" to motivate people to break through their self-imposed limitations."

This is the latest move for Victoria's Secret, which has been working hard to shrug off widespread criticism which included a direct hit from Jameela Jamil, who described the brand as a "transphobic, fat phobic company," that sought to "Exclude most women" in a tweet cited by Business Insider.

In June last year, Victoria's Secret announced that it would also be doing away with its Angels models in an effort to redefine sexy amid calls to be more inclusive of women with various body types.

As part of a campaign, the retailer opted to instead introduce high-profile women known for their achievements to represent the brand. Among those ambassadors were soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, model and refugee Adut Akech, and model Paloma Essler.