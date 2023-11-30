×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doughnut | thief | krispy kreme | australia

Australian Thief Steals 10,000 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 01:14 PM EST

Police on Thursday were hunting for a doughnut thief who sped off from a service station in a Krispy Kreme van in Australia. 

The suspect escaped from a service station in Carlingford, northwest of Sydney, taking off with 10,000 doughnuts loaded in the van while the driver was indoors making a payment around 3:30 am, according to the New York Post. 

The van was en route to Newcastle for multiple deliveries, comprising a selection of Christmas-themed and traditional doughnuts.

"Police are currently searching for the van and the sweet-toothed thief. It's believed she jumped into the van as the driver was inside the service station," Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

Authorities were seeking a woman in her early 30s, reportedly of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent, described as having long black or brown hair. She was dressed in dark clothing and was seen carrying a white handbag.

The van was "regrettably not sprinkled with tracking devices," according to police, who described the vehicle as a white LDV van registered in NSW with the license plate DG94MY.

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Police on Thursday were hunting for a doughnut thief who sped off from a service station in a Krispy Kreme van in Australia. 
doughnut, thief, krispy kreme, australia
176
2023-14-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved