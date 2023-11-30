Australian Thief Steals 10,000 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Police on Thursday were hunting for a doughnut thief who sped off from a service station in a Krispy Kreme van in Australia.
The suspect escaped from a service station in Carlingford, northwest of Sydney, taking off with 10,000 doughnuts loaded in the van while the driver was indoors making a payment around 3:30 am, according to the New York Post.
The van was en route to Newcastle for multiple deliveries, comprising a selection of Christmas-themed and traditional doughnuts.
"Police are currently searching for the van and the sweet-toothed thief. It's believed she jumped into the van as the driver was inside the service station," Krispy Kreme said in a statement.
Authorities were seeking a woman in her early 30s, reportedly of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent, described as having long black or brown hair. She was dressed in dark clothing and was seen carrying a white handbag.
The van was "regrettably not sprinkled with tracking devices," according to police, who described the vehicle as a white LDV van registered in NSW with the license plate DG94MY.
Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.
