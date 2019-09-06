Sean Connery: 'Lucky' to Survive Dorian in Bahamas

Actor Sean Connery said Friday that he was “lucky” to have survived Hurricane Dorian unharmed after it destroyed the Bahamas earlier this week.

“We are both fine,” Connery, 89, told The Scottish Daily Mail, referencing his wife, Micheline. “We were lucky, compared to many others, and the damage here was not great.

“We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance,” the former 007 actor said. “We weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do.”

Connery and his wife live on the island of New Providence, which was largely missed by Dorian. But the storm left torrential rains and heavy winds — and some trees were knocked down nearby, the Daily Mail reports.

He moved to the Bahamas in the 1990s and owns a mansion in Lyford Cay, an exclusive gated community on New Providence, about 90 miles from Great Abaco, which experienced the brunt of the storm.

Dorian hit Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane Sunday with 185 mph winds that obliterated countless homes. Officials said Friday that 30 people were confirmed dead, but the toll is sure to rise.

A far weaker storm — winds of 90 mph — made landfall early Friday in North Carolina, flooding homes on the Outer Banks and forcing people to climb into their attics.

Hundreds were feared trapped by high water, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.