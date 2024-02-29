Donna Summer Estate Sues Kanye West Over Song Use

The estate of the late singer Donna Summer has filed a lawsuit against rappers Ye, formerly Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign, alleging the artists used her song "I Feel Love" on their album "Vultures 1" without obtaining permission, the Independent reported.

Bruce Sudano, Summer's widower and executor of her estate, has initiated the lawsuit. Summer, widely recognized as the "Queen of Disco," died in 2012 at the age of 63.

The complaint alleges Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, whose real name is Tyrone Griffin, did not have authorization to use her song in the track "Good (Don't Die)." As a result of an earlier complaint by the estate, the track has been removed from streaming services.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, also claimed representatives of Ye were denied permission to use the song because the Summer estate "wanted no association with West's controversial history."

The request was rejected Feb. 3.

The estate contended the album instead features "shamelessly" re-recorded parts of the song that are "instantly recognizable."

"In the face of this rejection, defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal 'I Feel Love' and use it without permission," the complaint stated.

"The Summer Estate not only considered the immense commercial value of the 'I Feel Love' composition, but also the potential degradation to Summer's legacy," it continued.

"West is known as a controversial public figure whose conduct has led numerous brands and business partners to disassociate from him."

"I Feel Love," co-written by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, and Pete Bellotte, is a track from Summer's 1977 album "I Remember Yesterday." It is widely regarded as one of the earliest examples of electronic dance music.

The estate is seeking maximum damages, totaling $150,000 for each act of infringement.

It is requesting a judge's injunction to halt any further circulation of the song. Monetary damages will be determined during the trial.