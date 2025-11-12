Trump Pardons Trail Runner Fined for Shortcut on Grand Teton Record

President Donald Trump has issued a presidential pardon to Michelino Sunseri, a trail runner fined for using a closed path while setting a speed record on Wyoming's Grand Teton peak in 2024.

Sunseri, 33, completed the 13,775-foot ascent and descent on Sept. 2, 2024, in 2 hours, 50 minutes, and 50 seconds — the fastest known time for the route.

During the run, he briefly left the designated trail to take the "old climbers' trail," a shortcut that was closed at the time for environmental restoration.

Signs posted along the section warned that short-cutting caused erosion and that the trail was "closed for regrowth," according to Canadian Running Magazine.

The National Park Service cited Sunseri for violating 36 CFR 2.1(b), which prohibits cutting switchbacks or traveling off trail in restricted areas.

The citation carried a Class B misdemeanor charge, with potential penalties of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

After posting his record and route details publicly on the fitness platform Strava, Sunseri acknowledged taking the shortcut, stating he would "100% make the same choice again."

After months of proceedings, federal prosecutors had agreed to dismiss the charge if Sunseri completed 60 hours of community service and took a wilderness stewardship course, according to his attorneys.

The pardon, granted Monday, formally nullified the case.

Sunseri announced the development in a Facebook post, writing, "Well... the trail trial of the century is officially over."

"In an unbelievable twist that even Hollywood couldn't write, I woke up this morning to find out I've been given a PRESIDENTIAL PARDON from Donald J. Trump — over the Grand Teton FKT and my use of the Old Climber's Trail," he added.

Sunseri criticized the enforcement action, saying, "This case was a massive waste of taxpayer money and government energy from the start. Unfortunately, instead of working with me, the system tried to make an example of me."

His legal defense was supported by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has challenged what it calls excessive or unlawful park regulations.

"We are thrilled that Michelino's nightmare is over, but we're not done fighting against unconstitutional regulations that give low-level park officials the power to criminalize harmless conduct," attorney Michael Poon said in a statement. "We are ready to help other Americans who face criminal prosecution for breaking park rules that were illegally created."

The pardon was among several issued by Trump in recent days.

Earlier in the week, he granted clemency to 77 individuals connected to efforts to challenge the 2020 election results, according to the New York Post.