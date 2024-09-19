WATCH TV LIVE

Don Johnson Opens Up About 'Miami Vice' Fame: Security '24/7'

Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:34 PM EDT

Don Johnson, who rose to prominence in the 1980s with his role in "Miami Vice," opened up about the overwhelming fame and how it left him feeling trapped and isolated.

"For a long time, I couldn't even go anywhere," Johnson told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday

"I had to isolate [myself]. The [women] know where you are. We had security 24/7," he added.

Commenting on the intense fandom, Johnson drew comparisons to what Elvis Presley must have experienced at the height of his fame.

"One day, I reflected on Elvis and thought, Isn't this kind of the way Elvis lived and died? Not that I'm comparing myself to Elvis, but in terms of him not being able to have a personal life. So I learned to manage it and vowed not to let it imprison me," Johnson said.

September marks the 40th anniversary of "Miami Vice," which catapulted Johnson, 74, to fame as Sonny Crockett. However, along with the success, Johnson was concerned about being typecast in the role.

"My goal then was to not be Sonny Crockett forever," he said. "I had seen the peril of the actors who were too identifiable with their character. I felt like I had to separate myself from Sonny so people could eventually see me as other characters."

Looking back at his career, and his struggles in those early days, Johnson said he is just happy to still be working and is grateful for the opportunities "Miami Vice" gave him.

"It's the 40th anniversary of 'Miami Vice' this year, and hey, I'm still here," he told the outlet.

Commenting on balancing work with personal life, Johnson added that he has gotten much better.

"Work-life balance is an interesting thing as an actor because movies eat your life. Television shows eat your life," he said. "Luckily, I'm at a place where I can pick and choose roles, and sometimes I often prefer the supporting role because I still get joy out of what I do, but I don't want to work those long hours and be away from my family."

Johnson added, "Fame is a condition. But it also goes away."

