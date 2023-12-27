Dominic West on Prince Harry Spat: 'I Said Too Much'

"The Crown" star Dominic West said he and Prince Harry are no longer friends after comments the British actor made about the royal at a press conference years back.

They became friendly during a charity expedition to the South Pole in 2013. However, soon after returning home, Harry, 39, seemingly cut off contact with West, 54, after West shared details regarding how they celebrated reaching the South Pole.

Speaking to the press at the time, West, who played Harry's father, Charles, on the Netflix drama, admitted Harry made "eye-wateringly rude jokes" and drank champagne out of a prosthetic leg, the Independent noted.

"There was a lot of liquor drunk," West told reporters, adding, "We all drank champagne out of Duncan's favorite prosthetic legs."

West was referring to Duncan Slater, a double amputee, injured in Afghanistan in 2009. He joined them on the trek.

"He told some eye-wateringly rude jokes, which for a non-soldier like me was pretty shocking," West added of Harry.

Asked about the remarks during a recent interview with Times Radio, West revealed that he and Harry "sort of" lost touch because he "said too much in a press conference. ... I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said too much."

At the infamous press conference, West also described Harry as "a real team player."

"There was always something to do and he was always instigating it," West said. "There were so many wind-ups. He probably spread himself quite thin. He would spend time with each team every day. He was always making sure he mixed, bringing everyone to the fore. It was very nice as he was as tired as everybody else."

The Daily Mail meanwhile, has cited a source close to the actor as saying that Harry "threw a s*** fit" upon hearing his comments at the press conference.

"He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven't spoken since," the insider revealed.