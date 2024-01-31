Dominic West 'Spent 2 Days in Bed' After Bad Reviews

"The Crown" star Dominic West admitted to taking criticism of the show's final season personally.

The actor played the future King Charles III on Netflix's drama series about the British royal family. The recent fifth and sixth seasons drew more mixed reviews than the initial praise that the first four received. Speaking with BBC, West discussed the negative reviews.

"All reactions worry me," he said, according to USA Today. "I read all the reviews and spent two days in bed. So yes, I'm a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think."

West began Charles in the fifth season of "The Crown," succeeding Josh O'Connor in the role and receiving a Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance. However, West told BBC that it was "difficult" to play the role, admitting that it's "such a relief to go back to the theater and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore."

West, 54, further noted that he harbored concerns about the royal family's reaction to the show as he didn't want to "make their lives any more difficult than they already are," and he was initially "reluctant" to take on the part. However, he pointed out that "you don't turn down" a script by series creator Peter Morgan "very easily."

"He's such a great writer and it was such a great show," West said. "I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes, I loved driving the cars, and I loved having people bow to me. It's an absolutely wonderful feeling. I miss it."

West previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he initially turned down the role of Charles, recalling a conversation with Morgan in which he said "he'd be interested in me playing Charles and I was quite astonished. I said, 'You've got the wrong guy, I don't look anything like him.'"

In an interview with GQ, West addressed the negative reviews, saying that the press was getting "a bit tired of the old thing." Responding to criticism that he was miscast, West added, "I'm not sure I disagree with that, but I did my best and I had a lot of fun doing it."