Dolly Parton Prefers Fax to Text: Don't Want to Have to Answer

Dolly Parton is shedding light on why she prefers using outdated communication methods, like fax machines, over texting.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Monday, the country music icon, 77, admitted she did not like feeling as if she had to be available all the time to respond to messages.

"I'm a low-tech girl in a high-tech world,” she said, according to the Independent.

"I don't want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don't text 'cause I don't want to have to answer," she added. "If somebody calls me, I'll answer it if I want to talk to 'em or I'll call 'em back when I can. Otherwise, I've got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else."

The "Jolene" singer explained that learning to text isn't particularly challenging for her. Instead, she clarified that her choice is based on personal preference.

"I'm certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I'd rather just have my fax machine [and] call in my creative stuff to my crew," Parton said. "And I've got the best crew in the world and I surround myself with great people, but I just don't have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day."

Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, has confirmed that even she communicates with her through a fax machine.

"Every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," she said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" back in 2022.

Cyrus noted that they did talk on the phone — but "rarely."

"Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me," she said.