Dolly Parton Has No Retirement Plans, Rather 'Drop Dead'

Dolly Parton has made it clear that she has no plans to retire.

The 77-year-old country music icon discussed her decadeslong career during an appearance on "Greatest Hits Radio," saying that she is just "not one to sit around doing nothing."

"I would never retire. I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday, and hopefully one I've written," she said. "That's how I hope to go. Of course, we don't have much of a choice in that."

Parton did however share what would make her reconsider her stance on retirement.

"As long as I'm able to work, as long as my health is good, and my husband is good," she said. "I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason."

She added that, in the meantime, "I'm gonna make hay while the sun shines."

When asked about other career ambitions, Parton noted that she has "new dreams every day."

"I want to have my own network TV show where I can actually do a lot of new things and produce," she said. "I want to have my own story called 'The Life of Many Colors,' where I have a whole series of my life, stuff that people haven't seen, or know, or heard about — and my people and where I come from, how I got to be, how and who I am."

Parton further shared that she was eager to host more TV shows and venture into the world of cosmetics, wigs, and fashion with her own line.

This is not the first time Parton has opened up about her retirement and career aspirations. She briefly discussed the topic in a 2020 interview with "60 Minutes Australia'' during which she shared her desire to appear on the cover of a famous magazine again.

"Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," she said at the time. "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot if they would go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."