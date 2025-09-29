Dolly Parton Postpones Vegas Residency Due to Health Concerns

Dolly Parton has postponed her Las Vegas residency until 2026, citing health concerns.

The country music icon announced the news in a social media post on Sept. 28. The shows, originally scheduled to begin in December, will now take place in September 2026.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Parton wrote. "As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

Parton added that she would continue working on other projects from her home in Nashville but said the delay was necessary to prepare for a full-scale production.

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say."

Parton also reassured fans that she has no plans to step away from performing.

"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

All tickets purchased for the December dates will be valid for the September 2026 performances, NME reported. Refunds will also be offered, with details to be sent directly to ticket holders.

The announcement comes months after the death of Parton's husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March at age 82. The couple had been married nearly 60 years.

In June, Parton said she had paused songwriting to cope with the loss.

"[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can't do it," she told Khloé Kardashian during an appearance on the podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," while discussing writer's block.

"I will later," Parton said. "I'm just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won't finish it. I can't do it right now, because [I've] got so many other things.

"I can't afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now. There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I'll write something else though, if it comes.'

"I'm just putting all that on hold," she added.

Parton later released the single "If You Hadn't Been There" in tribute to Dean. She said the track reflected his importance in her life and his role in supporting her career.