Dolly Parton Blasts Politicians in New Song

Dolly Parton is calling out politicians on both sides of the aisle, saying she does not believe "any of them are trying hard enough."

The 77-year-old country music legend made her controversial remarks while discussing the politically charged lyrics to her new song "World on Fire" with "Today's" Jacob Soboroff.

"I'm sure we're all trying," Parton continued. "I think often that they worry more about the party than they do about the people."

In her song, Parton sings: "Don't get me started on politics/Now how are we to live in a world like this?"

"Greedy politicians, present and past/They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the ass," she adds.

When asked during her appearance on "Today" which lawmakers the song was referring to, Parton replied, "Any of them!"

"If we just do what we felt was the right thing, rather than who's going to lose, or who's going to win this, or who's going to look better if they do this. None of them are working from the heart," she added.

In a statement on her website, Parton said she felt "very inspired" to write the song.

"I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time," she said. "I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better."

In the past, Parton has refrained from commenting on politics, often declining to share her view by saying, "I don't do politics."

"My mother was a Democrat and my daddy was a Republican, so I'm a hypocrite," Parton said during a 2017 interview, according to The Hill.

"I've got as many Republican fans as Democrats and I don't want to make any of them mad at me, so I don't play politics," she added at the time.