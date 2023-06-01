×
Tags: dolly parton | guinness records

Dolly Parton Takes Home 3 New Guinness World Records

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 10:45 AM EDT

Dolly Parton has been awarded three new Guinness World Record titles.

In celebration of her career, the country music icon received records for the most studio albums released by a female country singer (65), the longest time span between No. 1 hits on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart for a female artist (43 years, 156 days), and the most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female) (48), according to USA Today.

"Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton's remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible," said adjudicator Michael Empric, who presented the records to Parton during a presentation in Nashville, Tennessee. "Dolly isn't just a legend … she is officially amazing."

Parton has released 65 studio albums that produced dozens of hits including 1968's "Jolene" and "9 to 5" through to 2022's "Run, Rose, Run."

The 77-year-old legend's first of eight chart*topping hits came in 1977 with the release of "New Harvest… First Gathering" and her most recent No. 1 hit was "A Holly Dolly Christmas" in October, 2020.

As USA Today noted, the span marked 43 years and 156 days.

In December, Parton earned a Guinness record after her album, "Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection" debuted at No. 4, making it her 48th Top 10 entry on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart.

"I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title," Parton said in a statement. "I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career."

Parton also holds the following Guinness World Records titles:

  • Most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (6).
     
  • Most No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (25).
     
  • Most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (female) (7).
     
  • Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (109).

  • Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (35 years, 26 days).
     
  • First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).
     
  • Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist (51).

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Dolly Parton has been awarded three new Guinness World Record titles.
