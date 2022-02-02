Dolce & Gabbana to Drop Animal Fur

Dolce & Gabbana has announced that it will be banning fur from its future collections and instead be using a sustainable "eco-fur."

The Italian label shared the news in a joint statement with animal rights group Humane Society International, saying that it will continue working with "master furriers" to create "a sustainable faux fur alternative that uses recycled and recyclable materials," according to CNN.

"Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can't contemplate the use of animal fur," added the group's communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai. "The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged."

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) applauded Dolce & Gabbana for its decision to go fur-free. In a tatement, the animal rights organization revealed that it had received over 300,000 emails from supporters about the label and hosted multiple protests inside and outside several Dolce & Gabbana stores over the past two decades of campaigning.

"PETA U.S. is celebrating Dolce & Gabbana's compassionate and business-savvy decision to ban fur and angora, which is perfectly in line with the times," the organization said. "No kind person wants to wear the skin and fur of tormented animals."

Italian label Gucci became one of the first major brands to announce it was banning the use of fur in 2017. Over the years various other labels and brands have followed suit.

Last September the label's owner, Kering, said the rest of its brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga, would all be fur-free by fall 2022. Oscar de la Renta was among the brands to drop the use of fur and it was in part thanks to Billie Eilish who struck a deal with the fashion house — she would wear one of its designer gowns to the Met Gala in September last year, provided they stop using fur in their clothing lines.

"It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!" Eilish, who co-chaired the gala, wrote on Instagram.

Eilish added she was thrilled creative directors Fernando J. Garcia and Laura Kim, as well as the entire team at Oscar de la Renta, heard her on this issue "and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too." Eilish then urged "all designers to do the same."