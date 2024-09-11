WATCH TV LIVE

Demi Moore Jokes She's Single Because of All Her Dogs

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 01:20 PM EDT

Demi Moore has made light of the "eccentric" reason why she is single years after her divorce from Ashton Kutcher. 

The former couple finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage in 2013. Moore has since been romantically linked to other partners but they have not lasted. During an appearance on Monday's "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," she explained why.

"OK, I sleep with dogs," she said, according to In Touch Weekly. "If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am."

Moore described propping her pillows for her dogs to get under the covers with her. 

"I have two beds for the little ones, so they have a bed within the bed," she said. "Hence why I'm single."

Moore owns nine dogs, and friends are reportedly concerned about how that is affecting her love life.

"Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids, and she doesn't see a thing wrong with that: They bring her so much joy and comfort," a source told Closer Weekly recently, adding, "a night in on the couch with all her fur-babies around her is almost always 10 times better than a night out schmoozing at some Hollywood party."

At issue, the insider added, is Moore is "completely shutting off her chances at meeting any men because she's turned down so many dates to stay home with her dogs. She always uses them as an excuse and seems perfectly happy to do so."

Last week, Moore opened up about living her best life at 61 during an appearance on "Today."

"First of all, I really try to be as present in the moment as possible," she said. "And what I feel from that is an excitement of possibilities. That we're defining a new, I don't want to say a generation, but we are what the future is for women."

Moore added, "This is the most exciting time of my life."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 11 September 2024 01:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

