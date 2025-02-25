Jon Stewart Injures Hand in Musk, DOGE Rager

Jon Stewart stunned "The Daily Show" audience Monday when he accidentally cut his hand on a broken mug but continued with his monologue despite the bleeding.

The incident occurred as Stewart smashed the mug while discussing prescription drug prices. After glancing at his injured hand, he quickly moved it under the desk, joking, "I might be going to the hospital soon."

A few minutes later, as he briefly raised his fingers above the desk, the audience caught sight of the blood, prompting gasps. Stewart, unfazed, reassured them with a casual, "I'm fine."

The moment came during a segment on President Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency, which Stewart ridiculed while pitching his own ideas for cutting spending.

"How about we just take the $3 billion in subsidies we give to oil and gas companies that already turned billions in profits?" he said.

"How about we just close down the carried interest loophole on hedge funds that's worth $1.3 billion a year?" Stewart continued. "Oh, how about we stop the $2 trillion we've given to defense contractors to build a fighter jet that blows when everybody knows the next war is going to be fought with drones and … blockchain, whatever that is, holy [expletive]!"

Stewart then shifted his focus to criticizing the pharmaceutical industry, taking aim at the Biden administration for celebrating the reduced costs of just 10 drugs.

"Ten is all of them, right? Because it would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket and that the American people didn't expect that we should negotiate for all their [expletive] drugs because we've already paid for it with our subsidies," Stewart exclaimed as he smashed the mug.

This is not the first injury Stewart has sustained on set of "The Daily Show." In a 2011 segment about representative Anthony Weiner, Stewart accidentally cut his wrist with glass, The New York Times reported.