Diver Survives After Accidentally Firing Harpoon Into Face

A fisherman from the Rayong province in eastern Thailand survived after he accidentally fired a harpoon into his face.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the 30-year-old, who has been identified as Sarot from Rayong's Chamao district, went fishing with some friends at the Mor Mui Reservoir in the Pluak Daeng district, according to local media outlet The Thaiger.

The man's fish harpoon "exploded," launching a 4-ft long spear into his face after he dived into the water and tried to spear a fish, the Daily Mail noted.

According to reports, the harpoon pierced Sator's left cheek and through his nose. His friends rushed him to a local medical center but en route he "lost a lot of blood, turned very pale and his pulse began to disappear."

After receiving aid, he was transported to Pluak Daeng Hospital, where the harpoon was surgically removed. The Thaiger notes that Sarot is currently in stable condition.

The Thaiger noted that earlier this year a man had to receive more than 17 stitches after his wife stabbed his penis with a fishing harpoon and then "twisted the spear" after a heated argument in northeast Thailand.

The woman told reporters that her husband would pick fights with her while he was drunk. She claimed he strangled her, prompting her to reach for the harpoon. Neighbors told media that the couple would often argue.

"Talking nicely to him is never the solution," she reportedly told reporters, according to the Daily Star.

The husband said at the time that he was staying at his mother's house as he was too afraid that his wife would hurt him again.

"I will not return home for now until she cools down," he said.