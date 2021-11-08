Emilio Estevez Says No to 'Mighty Ducks' Sequel Due to Vaccine Mandate

Actor Emilio Estevez, who played Gordon Bombay in the Mighty Ducks franchise, will not be reprising his role for Season 2 of the series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," which is based on the original 1992 movie and its sequels, it has emerged.

Deadline, citing sources, reported that Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature made the decision after Estevez reportedly failed to provide assurances that he would comply with the show's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Under the recent return-to-work agreement between studios and unions, the series has adopted a mandatory vaccination policy for staff working in Zone A, which applies to actors and crew members who come in direct contact with them. Estevez's team had allegedly been communicating with the studio for weeks regarding the policy.

Both sides were at an impasse when the scripts for season two of the show were being planned and written and they will be adjusted to continue the story without Estevez's character, Deadline noted. The outlet suggested creative differences may have also played a part in the decision but no additional details were provided.

In "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," Estevez's character rediscovers his love for hockey when a new team begins playing at the Ice Palace, which he owns, and he later starts coaching them. The show stars Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O’Reilly, and De’Jon Watts, according to Variety. It was renewed for Season 2 in August.