×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick van dyke | ukulele | play

Dick Van Dyke, 97, Learning to Play Ukulele

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Dick Van Dyke is not letting age slow him down.

The legendary entertainer, 97, revealed Tuesday that he is learning to play the ukulele. He shared the update in a video posted to Instagram in which he is seen having his first lesson with instructor Melanie Kareem. 

In the video, Van Dyke is seen strumming while asking his teacher, "Where's the F?" 

"It's never too late to start something new," he captioned the video.

In comments on the Instagram post, fans praised the Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning icon. 

"At almost 53, I feel like I'm too old to take piano lessons. Seeing you try this, encourages me. You continue to bring joy into my life. Thank you," wrote one follower.

"Love that you're still trying new things! A lesson in how to stay young," wrote another fan.

"Shows that it's really never too late to try new things," a third wrote, adding, "This is really cool."

Van Dyke made headlines in March when he was involved in a car crash. The "Mary Poppins" star sustained minor injuries during the accident, which happened March 15 when the silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 he was driving slid into a gate in Malibu, California, according to People. The area had been experiencing record rainfall at the time.

Sources told TMZ that Van Dyke's mouth and nose were bleeding and that he might have sustained a concussion. He was reportedly treated at the scene but not taken to hospital.

Asked by TMZ days later how he was feeling, Van Dyke responded, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over.. ... The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb."

He later joked: "I'm doing OK. I'm 97 — all my friends are dead."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke, 97, said he is learning to play the ukulele.
dick van dyke, ukulele, play
311
2023-52-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved