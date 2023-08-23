Dick Van Dyke, 97, Learning to Play Ukulele

Dick Van Dyke is not letting age slow him down.

The legendary entertainer, 97, revealed Tuesday that he is learning to play the ukulele. He shared the update in a video posted to Instagram in which he is seen having his first lesson with instructor Melanie Kareem.

In the video, Van Dyke is seen strumming while asking his teacher, "Where's the F?"

"It's never too late to start something new," he captioned the video.

In comments on the Instagram post, fans praised the Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning icon.

"At almost 53, I feel like I'm too old to take piano lessons. Seeing you try this, encourages me. You continue to bring joy into my life. Thank you," wrote one follower.

"Love that you're still trying new things! A lesson in how to stay young," wrote another fan.

"Shows that it's really never too late to try new things," a third wrote, adding, "This is really cool."

Van Dyke made headlines in March when he was involved in a car crash. The "Mary Poppins" star sustained minor injuries during the accident, which happened March 15 when the silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 he was driving slid into a gate in Malibu, California, according to People. The area had been experiencing record rainfall at the time.

Sources told TMZ that Van Dyke's mouth and nose were bleeding and that he might have sustained a concussion. He was reportedly treated at the scene but not taken to hospital.

Asked by TMZ days later how he was feeling, Van Dyke responded, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over.. ... The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb."

He later joked: "I'm doing OK. I'm 97 — all my friends are dead."