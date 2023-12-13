Dick Van Dyke Shares Key to Living Well for 98th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke may have turned 98, but the "Mary Poppins" star has no plans to slow down.

This was made clear via a new Instagram post featuring a video of the actor cheerfully dancing with a cane.

"Just keep moving," the caption read. "Dick’s secrets to living well: Positivity, don’t go down the stairs sideways, and just keep moving!"

"He looks fantastic!" one fan commented on the video. "I like his philosophy. He is certainly doing something right. I have so much love, admiration and respect for him and all he's done for the world. He is a bright light in a world that can be so dark. So grateful for the joy he brings to the world."

Another added: "Look at his beautiful smile and sparkle in his eyes! Oh how we can learn from him!"

Earlier this year, determined to show that age would not prevent him from trying new things, Van Dyke revealed that he was learning to play the ukulele.

He shared the update back in August in a video posted to Instagram in which he is seen having his first lesson with instructor Melanie Kareem.

In the video, Van Dyke strums while asking his teacher, "Where's the F?"

"It's never too late to start something new," he captioned the video.

Van Dyke also made headlines in March when he was involved in a car crash. He sustained minor injuries during the accident, which happened March 15 when the silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 he was driving slid into a gate in Malibu, California, according to People. The area had been experiencing record rainfall.

Sources told TMZ that Van Dyke's mouth and nose were bleeding and that he might have sustained a concussion. He was reportedly treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Asked by TMZ days later how he was feeling, Van Dyke responded, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over. ... The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb."

He later joked: "I'm doing OK. I'm 97 — all my friends are dead."