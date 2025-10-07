Dick Van Dyke Jokes About 100th Birthday: It'd Be Funny If I Didn't Make It

Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke, 99, made light of his age while attending a charity event in Malibu, California, on Sunday with his wife, Arlene Silver.

The couple appeared at the Vandy High Tea fundraiser, held at the Vandy Manor, which supports The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum.

Van Dyke, whose 100th birthday falls on Dec. 13, joked about nearing the milestone. "That's right. I'm not officially a hundred until December," he said, according to People. "Two months. Two months."

He then quipped, "It'd be funny if I didn't make it."

Van Dyke added, "I brag sometimes about how I made it to a hundred, and the truth is, if I had known I was going to live this long, I would've taken better care of myself. And it is frustrating because I don't know what I did right. Other than her [Silver], I didn't do anything right."

Van Dyke and Silver, 54, married in 2012 after meeting when she was working as a makeup artist. In May, Silver spoke candidly about the emotional side of her husband approaching his 100th birthday, noting that it comes with both joy and loss.

"That's the curse of living to almost 100," she said during a Q&A session at another fundraising event, People reported.

During that discussion, Van Dyke mentioned that he and his late friend Ed Asner had planned to revisit the comedy "The Odd Couple" before Asner's death in 2021 at age 91.

Silver commented, "He's outlived everybody," but added that her husband is "still so positive."

Concerns about Van Dyke's health surfaced in June when he canceled a scheduled appearance at a comedy event, but Silver explained to the audience that day that her husband was having a bad day but was in good spirits.

"When you're 99 1/2 years old, you have good days and bad days, and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here," she said.