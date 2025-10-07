WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dick van dyke | 100 | birthday | jokes

Dick Van Dyke Jokes About 100th Birthday: It'd Be Funny If I Didn't Make It

By    |   Tuesday, 07 October 2025 11:42 AM EDT

Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke, 99, made light of his age while attending a charity event in Malibu, California, on Sunday with his wife, Arlene Silver. 

The couple appeared at the Vandy High Tea fundraiser, held at the Vandy Manor, which supports The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum.

Van Dyke, whose 100th birthday falls on Dec. 13, joked about nearing the milestone. "That's right. I'm not officially a hundred until December," he said, according to People. "Two months. Two months." 

He then quipped, "It'd be funny if I didn't make it."

Van Dyke added, "I brag sometimes about how I made it to a hundred, and the truth is, if I had known I was going to live this long, I would've taken better care of myself. And it is frustrating because I don't know what I did right. Other than her [Silver], I didn't do anything right."

Van Dyke and Silver, 54, married in 2012 after meeting when she was working as a makeup artist. In May, Silver spoke candidly about the emotional side of her husband approaching his 100th birthday, noting that it comes with both joy and loss. 

"That's the curse of living to almost 100," she said during a Q&A session at another fundraising event, People reported.

During that discussion, Van Dyke mentioned that he and his late friend Ed Asner had planned to revisit the comedy "The Odd Couple" before Asner's death in 2021 at age 91. 

Silver commented, "He's outlived everybody," but added that her husband is "still so positive."

Concerns about Van Dyke's health surfaced in June when he canceled a scheduled appearance at a comedy event, but Silver explained to the audience that day that her husband was having a bad day but was in good spirits. 

"When you're 99 1/2 years old, you have good days and bad days, and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here," she said.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke, 99, made light of his age while attending a charity event in Malibu, California, on Sunday with his wife, Arlene Silver. The couple appeared at the Vandy High Tea fundraiser...
dick van dyke, 100, birthday, jokes
337
2025-42-07
Tuesday, 07 October 2025 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved