Diane Keaton: It's Highly Unlikely I'll Date Again

Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Oct. 13, in San Marino, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 12:23 PM EDT

Diane Keaton is getting candid about her relationship status.

In an interview with AARP magazine, the 77-year-old star, who has never been married, admitted she was done with dating, saying that it was "highly unlikely" that she will ever be in another relationship again.

"I don't date," Keaton said. The actor has been linked to several high-profile names including Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino. "Highly unlikely," she continued. "I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So. I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not."

Keaton has always embraced the single life. She adopted daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, when she was in her 50s, and they are "doing just great." But now that they have moved out of the house, Keaton has found a new companion— a golden retriever named Reggie.

"A friend of mine gave her to me," Keaton explained. "I didn't even ask for her. He came to me and said, 'I think you need this dog.' I was like, 'OK, I guess?' Of course, now I just love her. Dogs are irresistible. They're just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she's a great jerk, and she's hilarious."

Keaton has been open about her dating life, recently admitting to Extra that she had not been asked out for about 15 years.

"They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine," she said. "Someday, someone will marry me," she went on, joking, "Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today."

In 2019, Keaton told People she never wanted to be a wife.

"Today I was thinking about this," she said when reflecting on marriage. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

Keaton added that she was not saddened by her single status, "because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she said.

"I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too," Keaton said at the time.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

