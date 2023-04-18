Billy Gardell's Type 2 Diabetes 'Gone' After 150-Pound Weight Loss

Billy Gardell is sharing details about his dramatic 150-pound weight loss and how it has improved his health.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the "Mike & Molly" alum revealed his weight now "floats between 205 and 210." He is "walking around pretty healthy these days" and his diabetes is "gone."

"I think you got to find peace with yourself and at some point, look in the mirror and go, 'You know, it's probably time to take care of you,'" he told the outlet.

"Then I didn't get that note early on. So I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter when – as long as you get it."

Gardell previously battled with type 2 diabetes, but losing the extra weight helped him to overcome it.

"No diabetes, resting heartbeat went from 113 to 68. Walking around pretty healthy these days," he said, adding his diet consists of "small but very healthy" meals.

"I eat like all the people I used to make fun of, to be honest," he said. "I've got my fill and now I'm at the place where I can have a couple bites of something decadent if I want."

During the interview, Gardell traced the start of his weight loss journey to a gastric bypass he underwent two years ago.

"The only thing I would say is understand that the operation is not the end, it's the beginning," he said, adding he backed out of having the procedure done twice before.

"Because what you have to commit to on the other side of it is what you need to look at … if you're not willing to commit to that routine. Don't do it. But if you're ready to commit to that on a daily basis, proof's in the pudding," he said.

"Self care is important, and I think I finally got there," he added. "My last vice I got left is I'm still smoking cigarettes, but I'm working on that one."