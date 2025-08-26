Devon Walker Announces 'SNL' Exit After 3 Seasons

Devon Walker is leaving "Saturday Night Live" after three seasons, marking one of the first major cast shakeups ahead of the show's 51st season.

The 34-year-old comedian announced his exit on Aug. 25 in a candid Instagram post, describing his time on the NBC sketch show as both rewarding and turbulent.

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell," Walker wrote. "But we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f****d up lil family."

Walker joined "SNL" in 2022 as a featured player and earned a promotion to the main cast in 2024, People reported. During his tenure, he appeared in numerous sketches and delivered bits on "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che, and impersonated figures ranging from New York City Mayor Eric Adams to Michael Strahan and Van Jones.

Reflecting on his departure, Walker likened working in entertainment to a series of temporary relationships.

"Jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they're not. That's the deal," he wrote.

The comedian also used his farewell to allude to future projects.

"I'm bout to go to Japan. When I get back I'm tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore," Walker wrote, signing off with a reminder to fans to stay hydrated and make money.

Walker's departure comes just days after longtime executive producer Lorne Michaels confirmed that cast changes were on the way. In an Aug. 22 interview with Puck News, Michaels said adjustments would be announced "in a week or so," adding, "It'll be announced in a week or so… I wanted people coming back and [to be part of the 50th season]."

He explained that he had delayed turnover so that milestone episodes could focus on returning stars like Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Maya Rudolph.

Kenan Thompson, the longest-serving cast member in "SNL" history, also hinted earlier this year that changes were inevitable.

"There's maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year," Thompson told Page Six in May, calling the season 50 finale "bittersweet."

The 51st season of "Saturday Night Live" premieres Oct. 4.